Editor’s note: Salem police initially sent a press release with a different spelling of the accused’s name and then sent a correction within the hour. The story has been updated.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem-Keizer school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence, Salem Police said.

According to SPD, 42-year-old Katy Anne Fowler was arrested on Thursday on multiple charges related to driving under the influence.

The Salem Police Traffic Team began investigating on Aug. 9 after receiving a report about Fowler driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The report involved Fowler driving 15 students on two bus routes that morning. During the two trips, Fowler was also allegedly in a crash when the bus she was driving hit a guard rail.

Fowler has been charged with 15 counts of reckless endangering, DUII, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

Any people who may have witnessed Fowler driving the bus are asked to call the Traffic Team at 503-588-6171.