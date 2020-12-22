Salem mayor: Protesters’ actions at Capitol building ‘appalling’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a protest at the Oregon State Capitol at the beginning of the special legislative session resulted in multiple arrests on Monday, both the City of Salem and Salem’s mayor condemned the actions of some individuals.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett decried the activity seen and some of the speech heard throughout the gathering. Oregon State Police declared the protest an unlawful assembly on Monday morning after tensions escalated.

“Our City is home to the State Capitol, the seat of government for Oregon. This makes us a host for many groups and activities in which people exercise their rights of free speech to be heard by those elected to serve, the Legislature, and the Governor,” Bennett said. “We take that responsibility – and public safety – seriously, regardless of the content of the speech or the ideology of the groups. When free speech crosses over to physical threats to elected officials, law enforcement, and residents, the City will act to protect public safety.”

Bennett thanked OSP and the Salem Police department for their swift action in responding to the demonstration and further decried the force used by some of those in attendance.

“Today’s use of force by individuals to stop the Legislature’s special session is appalling,” he said. “Our democratic process must be protected.”

Bennett and Salem City Council President Chris Hoy added that speech in recent protests has grown racist and offensive.

“We condemn and reject racist speech that spews hatred and vile,” their statement read. “There is no place for hate in Salem, and the City will act to protect residents from actions that threaten their safety.”

A number of demonstrators arrived around 8:30 a.m. on Monday and tried to get into the Capitol, which was closed to the public due to the pandemic. Despite this, a group entered the building but was eventually removed. When some protesters attempted to enter again later, a window was broken. Bear spray or some other chemical irritant was sprayed in the vestibule twice during the day.

Four people were ultimately arrested and one is still being sought.

Despite the attempts of disruption, the Oregon legislature completed their special session and passed a series of COVID relief bills.