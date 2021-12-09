Salem PD investigating suspicious package outside business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have reopened portions of two streets in Salem after investigating a suspicious package left outside a business Thursday afternoon.

According to the Salem Police Department, the agency’s bomb squad was on the scene. Authorities did not immediately release any further details about the package or the investigation.

High St between Center St and Chemeketa St are shut down due the Bomb Squad investigating a suspicious package in front of a business. Please take alternate routes and avoid the area for the time being. — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) December 9, 2021

High Street between Center and Chemeketa Streets was closed. Chemeketa Street between High and Church Streets was also closed.

This is a developing story.