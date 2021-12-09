Salem PD investigating suspicious package outside business

Oregon

by: Sam Campbell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have reopened portions of two streets in Salem after investigating a suspicious package left outside a business Thursday afternoon.

According to the Salem Police Department, the agency’s bomb squad was on the scene. Authorities did not immediately release any further details about the package or the investigation.

High Street between Center and Chemeketa Streets was closed. Chemeketa Street between High and Church Streets was also closed.

This is a developing story.

