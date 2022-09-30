PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police have released the name of the victim in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday.

Officials said that Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo, 66, sustained critical injuries in the collision and passed away on Thursday.

The SPD Traffic Team is still searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Investigators said they collected headlight pieces at the scene which point to the car being a 1988-2000 full-size Chevrolet or a GMC pick-up or SUV.

They ask anyone with information about the crash to call the SPD Traffic Team at 503-588-6171.