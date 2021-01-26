Salem police: No foul play in death of man pulled from river

Police said rumors on social media are not supported by autopsy findings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said an autopsy has found no evidence of foul play in the death of a man who was last seen entering the Willamette River while fleeing officers earlier this month.

Salem police said 28-year-old Kristopher Allen Rice had an arrest warrant when he ran from officers who tried to reach him on Jan. 7. Rice ignored the officers’ calls to him as he fled and was seen going into the Willamette River, according to police.

A search was launched but his body wasn’t found until Sunday afternoon, Jan. 24, near the west bank of Wallace Marine Park.

Salem police addressed apparent rumors on social media about how Rice died, saying the rumors are not supported by the medical examiner’s findings. Authorities didn’t elaborate on what those rumors alleged.