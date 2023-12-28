PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This month, the City of Salem received a $2.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation geared towards street safety improvements.

The city’s Vision Zero program – a national movement aiming to reduce and ideally, eliminate pedestrian deaths and serious injuries – was awarded due to the need for the city to navigate future investments for walking, biking and driving within city limits, officials said.

Funding will go to various aspects of the project, including installing speed limit signs on residential streets, purchasing speed radar trailers and creating a public education campaign.

“We’ve been lobbying our state and federal partners and hoping that something like this would come through,” said Salem Mayor Chris Hoy. “Keeping our streets safe to bike on, walk on, and drive on is a huge issue for every growing city. This is going to be a tremendous help in saving the lives of our residents.”

