Salons included in Brown’s reopening framework

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hair, massage and nail salons will have to screen their clients and send home any workers with COVID-19 symptoms under Gov. Kate Brown’s draft of a plan to reopen Oregon.

The new details fall under the first phase of the reopening plan and were shared with KOIN 6 News on Tuesday.

Businesses offering personal services would be required to contact a client before an appointment to ask about their condition and reschedule that person if they have any COVID-19-like symptoms, such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath. Providers will also have to record a client’s contact info, the date and time of an appointment and that client’s provider in case public health authorities need the information to help trace a positive case of COVID-19. The draft of the plan states the information “may be destroyed after 60 days from the appointment.”

Providers would also need to use face coverings and offer them to their clients, wear a fresh smock while working with each client and wash their hands often. All tools, surface areas and linens would have to be disinfected.

Other guidelines that could be encouraged but not required include checking clients’ temperatures when they enter a business, check an employee’s temperature at the start of their shift, use plastic covers for cloth-covered seats and limit the exchange of cash.

Gov. Brown’s office is asking personal service providers to take an online survey to give feedback on the draft guidelines. Survey results will be collected until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read the full draft for personal services providers