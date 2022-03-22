PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown met with semiconductor manufacturers at Lam Research in Tualatin and Analog Devices in Beaverton Tuesday, as part of her Future Ready Oregon tour.

Tuesday’s visit marks the first of many for Brown’s Future Ready Oregon initiative, which looks to develop jobs and expand workforce opportunities for Oregon workers most impacted by the pandemic – connecting them to careers in health care, manufacturing and technology.

During her tour of Lam Research, the governor was able to view the facility and new product introduction pilot operations, accompanied by Managing Director of North America Manufacturing Timothy Cooper, Senior Director of Manufacturing Michael Leonard, Senior Director of Engineering Kim Harr and Director of Manufacturing Karin Sharp.

Governor Kate Brown visits Lam Research as Part of the Future Ready Oregon Tour on March 22, 2022

(Courtesy: Gov. Brown’s Office)

The company not only provides over 4,000 jobs for Oregonians but the semiconductor processing equipment assembled, integrated and tested by Lam Research employees is used to create almost all of the world’s supply of semiconductor chips.

“I am committed to expanding semiconductor manufacturing in Oregon,” Governor Brown stated in a release Tuesday. “I was pleased to learn about Lam’s new apprenticeship program and their partnership with Portland Community College to train employees seeking to advance into test technician roles.”

She continued to say collaborations like this are what she hopes will continue creating opportunities for working families under Future Ready Oregon.

During her visit to Analog Devices, Brown toured the site’s factory and engineering labs alongside Vice President of Fab Operations Fred Bailey, Executive Vice President and President of Business Units Gregory Bryant, Beaverton Site General Manager Daniel Burlingame and Operations Director Karen Bowles.

The Beaverton company is home to 840 employees, which work to create analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits which are utilized in nearly all electronics.

Governor Kate Brown tours Analog Devices during Future Ready Oregon Tour. March 22, 2022

(Courtesy Gov. Brown’s Office)

“The semiconductor industry presents tremendous economic potential for our state, and now is the time to seize the opportunity. I want to thank Analog Devices for their continued investments in high-level technical jobs in Oregon,” Brown said. “With Future Ready Oregon, we are not just building job skills, but creating career ladders, so that Oregonians from all backgrounds have the opportunity to secure good-paying jobs in the tech and manufacturing sectors.”

The governor’s tour on Tuesday comes after she, Senator Ron Wyden, Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Suzanne Bonamici announced the development of the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Taskforce in early February.

According to Brown’s office, the purpose of the task force is to “analyze how the semiconductor industry in Oregon can continue to thrive and grow, and help produce prosperity and opportunity for a broad cross-section of Oregonians.”

The task force co-chaired by Brown and Wyden, along with President and CEO of Portland General Electric Maria Pope, is comprised of a variety of leaders at the state and local levels.

According to the release, the task force is slated to hold its first virtual meeting later this month.