Sandy baseball team heading to Babe Ruth World Series

Sandy Pack Baseball team qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series in Iowa beginning August 14., 2021 (Courtesy photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Becoming regional champs means the Sandy Pack Baseball team qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series in Iowa beginning August 14.

But it will cost about $4000 for each player to attend the 7-day tournament.

The team, also known as Sandy Babe Ruth 14u, has largely been together since the kids were 7. They’ve been doing fundraisers to help offset the costs of the tournament.

Now, they’ve set up a GoFundMe to help.

Organizer Kayla Crouch said they do get a small stipend from the Babe Ruth Organization, but the bulk of the financial lift comes from parents.

The tournament takes place in Ottumwa.