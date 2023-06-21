PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the past dozen years, Sarah Marshall has been making and selling her spicy sauces with her husband in the Portland area and online.

But she meets so many new and returning customers of Marshall’s Haute Sauce each week at the Portland Farmer’s Market.

Sarah Marshall of Marshall’s Haute Sauce at the Portland Farmer’s Market, June 2023 (KOIN)

Though the sauces, marinades and rubs are made in small batches using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, she now offers canning classes and various recipes.

Marshall’s Haute Sauce comes in a variety of different spice levels, so those who love a little zing but not a lot of spice can enjoy so many different flavors.

KOIN 6 News anchor Elizabeth Dinh recently spoke with Sarah Marshall and filed this video report.