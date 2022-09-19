PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A paddleboarder is missing after falling off and into the Columbia River near Collins Beach on Sauvie Island, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 5:20 p.m., a 911 caller said the paddleboarder was in the water calling for help. Witnesses took a small boat to try and help the paddleboarder but weren’t able to find them. They also told search crews the paddleboarder, who was alone, went from Sauvie Island to the Washington side of the river before falling.

Crews from Multnomah County, the Oregon State Police and the US Coast Guard helped Columbia County in the search. But the person was not found following a search by land, boat and Coast Guard helicopter.

A personal flotation device was found inside the paddleboarder’s car. The name of the missing person has not yet been released.