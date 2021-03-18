‘Save Our Dad’: Kids mount campaign to find kidney donor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Geoff Kane’s kidney began failing about 13 years ago after an athletic injury he suffered in college. Over time he’s had various surgeries and treatments and for the past 2.5 years he’s been on a kidney donor list.

But there’s been no luck finding a match.

His doctors said time is starting to run out and finding a live donor is the best option. Several people stepped up to be tested but, again, no match.

So his teenage kids set up a Facebook page asking for help finding a living donor.