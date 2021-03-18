‘Save Our Dad’: Kids mount campaign to find kidney donor

Oregon

Facebook page seeks living donor

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Geoff Kane’s kidney began failing about 13 years ago after an athletic injury he suffered in college. Over time he’s had various surgeries and treatments and for the past 2.5 years he’s been on a kidney donor list.

But there’s been no luck finding a match.

His doctors said time is starting to run out and finding a live donor is the best option. Several people stepped up to be tested but, again, no match.

So his teenage kids set up a Facebook page asking for help finding a living donor.

Save Our Dad: Geoff Kane’s search for a kidney donor

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss