PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people of a scam where individuals are allegedly posing as law enforcement.

LCSO received multiple reports of scammers reaching out to people through phone calls, texts and emails.

Some of these scammers are impersonating real sheriff’s office employees and asking for personal or financial information, according to LCSO.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind people deputies will never ask for money, or offer rewards of any type over the telephone. Suspected scams can be reported to the sheriff’s office dispatch center.