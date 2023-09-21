PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local Portland haunt was recently named one of the best in the country by the Haunted Attraction Association.

Scaregrounds PDX at Oaks Park was recognized as a “Top Haunt” by the HAA.

In order to be recognized as a Top Haunt, the HAA said that Scaregrounds had to be both a member of the organization and satisfy a list of 10 criteria related to the organization’s mission of protecting customers, promoting haunted attractions and educating industry experts and employees.

The Haunted Attraction Association is the official organization representing the haunt industry.

Scaregrounds PDX at Oaks Park starts in October with three main attractions.