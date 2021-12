PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered power outages have been reported across Oregon as heavy snow continues to pile up throughout the region.

Portland General Electric says 583 customers are experiencing outages with the largest cluster reported in Yamhill County.

Nearly 200 customers in Corvallis were experiencing outages around 5:30 a.m., according to Pacific Power. The largest clusters of outages are in southern Oregon near Roseburg and Grants Pass.