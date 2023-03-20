PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– A Gresham-based fruit company is recalling frozen fruit sold in a number of stores, including Costco and Trader Joe’s, over concerns about Hepatitis A.

Scenic Fruit Company said the recalled strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets. The company is also recalling its frozen organic tropical blend that was sold at Trader Joe’s.

Even though Hepatitis A has not been detected in the product, the company issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Customers are urged to throw away the product or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Hepatitis A, which typically occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure, is a contagious live disease that can last a few weeks to several months, according to the FDA.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to contact a doctor immediately.