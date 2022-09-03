PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A one-story house in SE Hillsboro went up in flames Saturday morning.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a residential fire near SE Brookwood Avenue and TV Highway.

Fire crews worked quickly to fight the blaze and reported that it was put out at around 8:10 a.m.

Two individuals are reportedly being looked at by medics for non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what started the fire at this point, but an investigator is reportedly on the scene.

SE Brookwood Avenue is currently blocked from the South roundabout to TV Highway.