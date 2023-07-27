PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We hope you’re sitting down to read this: Boots, the beloved harbor seal at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, has died after a sudden cancer diagnosis. She was 35.

Officials at the aquarium say that Boots recently underwent an endoscopy and biopsy that revealed cancer in her esophagus. With her quality of life at stake, her caretakers decided to “move forward with humane euthanasia.”

According to a statement from OCA, “The decision is never made lightly—when an animal under their care isn’t feeling well, staff make every effort to identify and remedy the cause, even implementing specialized methods like laser therapy and chiropractic care.”

Her caretakers say she first started showing discomfort in early spring, and her symptoms didn’t improve with a treatment plan. Tests revealed that she had severe ulcers in her esophagus.

Brittany Blades, the aquarium’s curator of marine mammals, said in a statement that “it was a hard call to make, but the right one.”

“We wanted there to be as little stress as possible for Boots, and saying goodbye while she could still participate in her own care was important,” Blades said.

(Courtesy: Oregon Coast Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Oregon Coast Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Oregon Coast Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Oregon Coast Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Oregon Coast Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Oregon Coast Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Oregon Coast Aquarium)

(Courtesy: Oregon Coast Aquarium)

A brief summary of Boots’ life was shared on the OCA’s website:

“Boots was found stranded as a pup on a beach in Mexico in 1988. Orphaned and dehydrated, she was deemed non-releasable, and lived at Sea World San Diego before coming to OCA in 1992, just in time for its grand opening.

Often described as the sassiest seal, Boots charmed staff, volunteers, and visitors alike. She was known for interacting with guests by hanging upside down in the water, her gaze curious and fixed on passersby. Behind the scenes, her favorite activities included sunbathing and engaging with her caretakers. Ever enthusiastic during training sessions, Boots would wave her flipper, vocalize, and blow bubbles at the water’s surface. Due to her calm demeanor and interest in new people, she starred in an episode of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins,” gaining her international fame and fans.

Boots was considered a super senior, having surpassed the normal life expectancy of her wild counterparts by more than a decade. In nature, harbor seals can live into their mid-twenties. They tend to live longer under human care due to the constant supply of high-quality food, excellent veterinary care, and absence of predators. Throughout her 35 years, Boots acted as an ambassador of her species, connecting people with marine wildlife.“

From our team at KOIN 6: Farewell, Boots. Seal you later.