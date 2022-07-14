PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for a missing Portland hiker has been suspended, according to authorities in Clackamas County.

The search for 53-year-old Christopher Smaka was suspended late Wednesday night by search and rescue coordinators, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Smaka was reported missing on July 12 after he didn’t return home from a planned day-hike in the Gordon Creek area, authorities said.

Officials are searching for 53-year-old Christopher Smaka of Portland who has not returned after leaving for a hike in Corbett, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. July 12, 2022 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office).

Smaka’s car was found on SE Gordon Creek Road near Corbett around 11 a.m., and Multnomah County authorities initiated a joint search with Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities previously announced.

About two miles from Smaka’s car, along the banks of the Sandy River, searchers found Smaka’s personal belongings, including his identification and a pair of shoes, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Teams, which included the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office dive and rescue team, searched the riverbank on Tuesday afternoon and continued the search all day Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Smaka’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503.723.4949 or use its online form.