Missing 4-year-old, grandparents found safe in Willamette National Forest

BREAKING UPDATE: Lane County Sheriff’s Office says Zelda, Sharon and Gregory were found in the Quartz Creek area, and adds they are safe and being reunited with family.

More to come.

Earlier story below:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are resuming their search efforts on Wednesday for a Eugene couple and their granddaughter who went missing in the Willamette National Forest after they headed out on Monday to cut down a Christmas tree and never returned.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the search and rescue efforts to find 4-year-old Zelda Sudhoff-Clements and her grandparents, Sharon and Gregory Poitra, were ongoing. The U.S. Coast Guard is also assisting crews in finding the trio, according to authorities.

It’s unclear which part of the Willamette National Forest they were heading into, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but search will focus on the Fall Creek area after an investigation indicted they may have traveled there based on the Poitras’ mobile phones pinging cell towers in the area.

However, authorities are asking community members to not assist in the search efforts due to inclement weather, challenging terrain and the risk of getting lost or injured themselves.

Anyone who may have seen the trio or their white 2007 Toyota Matrix, Oregon license plate 502 CWD, is asked to call investigators at 541-682-4150, then press 1 and reference case #20-8605.

Sharon Poitra is described as a 61-year-old white woman, standing at 5-feet, 10-inches and weighs about 165 points. She has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a tan coat and tan boots. Gregory Poitra, 63, is described as a white man standing at about 6’01” and weighs about 190 pounds with brown hair. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. Zelda is described as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is reported to be about 3′ tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray pants and boots with owls on them.

The trio was reported missing to the Eugene Police Department on Tuesday when Zelda’s mother went to pick up her granddaughter from the Poitras’ home, but there was no sign they had returned from the Willamette National Forest.