PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect remains missing after an assault and vehicle theft in Seaside early Friday morning.

According to the City of Seaside, police responded to the reported assault and vehicle theft at around 12:20 a.m., and around the same time, a Cannon Beach police officer said they spotted the stolen vehicle driving south of Seaside at a high speed.

Although there was an initial chase, the officer discontinued after they lost sight of the vehicle on Highway 26.

Later, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy said the vehicle was seen again near the intersection of Highway 47 traveling at over 100 miles per hour and another pursuit began.

The suspect turned off Highway 26 and went south on Northwest Glencoe Road until authorities said they finally crashed and went briefly airborne.

According to officials, the suspect ran from the scene and could not be located.

The assault victim was taken to a hospital in Astoria where they remain in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.