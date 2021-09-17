Seaside preps for surge with September storm

SEASIDE, Ore. (KOIN) — On the last official weekend of summer, the first big rainstorm in months is rolling in from the Pacific Ocean, bringing an atmospheric river to areas that have been parched.
Officials with Seaside Fire and Rescue caution people coming to the coast this weekend to watch out for storm surge and to stay away from driftwood. Waves are big and hitting the beaches with a power many don’t expect.
It’s also very windy along the coast. Wind advisories are in effect beginning at noon Saturday for most of the Oregon coast.
