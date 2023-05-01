PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced she has ended her paid consulting contract with Veriede Holdings LLC after raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest and a call from the governor for an investigation of the secretary’s recusal from a state audit on the cannabis industry.

The secretary is slated to address the contract work during an 11 a.m. press conference on Monday.

Veriede Holdings LLC is an affiliate of the cannabis company La Mota, whose owners — as Fagan points out — have made campaign contributions to the secretary. A KOIN 6 News investigation has also found that La Mota owns a squatter house in Portland.

“Today I am announcing that I have terminated my contract with Veriede Holdings, LLC,” Fagan said in a statement. “I owe the people of Oregon an apology. I exercised poor judgment by contracting with a company that is owned by my significant political donors and is regulated by an agency that was under audit by my Audits Division. I am sorry for harming the trust that I’ve worked so hard to build with you over the last few years, and I will spend the next two years working hard to rebuild it.”

The secretary pointed to other work she has done for supplemental income including teaching a class at Willamette University Law School in addition to her contract work with Veriede Holdings, for work she claims is outside of the state.

After the secretary voluntarily recused herself from the audit, Governor Tina Kotek called for an investigation into the recusal and the audit.

“It’s critical that Oregonians trust their government. That is why I am urging the Oregon Government Ethics Commission to immediately investigate this situation. Additionally, I am requesting that the Oregon Department of Justice examine the Secretary of State’s recently released audit of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) and its cannabis program,” Kotek said.

In a written statement, Fagan previously reiterated that she had not broken ethics laws and that she welcomes the investigation, as first reported by Willamette Week.

“I diligently followed the Oregon Government Ethics Commission’s published guidelines for private employment of public officials, the same exact ethics rules I’ve followed for a decade, since I became a legislator in 2013. I look forward to the findings of the Oregon Government Ethics Commission because they will confirm that I followed Oregon ethics rules and laws. I am also eager for the Department of Justice’s review of the OLCC audit because the review will verify that hard-working auditors in the Oregon Audits Division conducted their work with independence and integrity,” Fagan said.

In Monday’s statement, first obtained by Willamette Week, Fagan emphasized that she wants to rebuild Oregonians’ trust.

“My mission as Secretary of State continues to be to build trust. The first step to building trust is admitting that I broke it. I’ll spend the next two years rebuilding your trust in me and that starts today with releasing the contract that will be reviewed by the Government Ethics Commission.”