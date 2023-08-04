PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signs a bill ending a 72-year ban on self-service gas, Oregonians across the whole state will finally be able to pump their own gas.

But for some Oregonians who have never pumped their own gas, this may be a huge change. It can even be a learning opportunity.

While gas stations will still have attendants under the new law, for those who want to try their hand at pumping gas, here are some tips to make the process easier.

Pull up to the pump with your fuel tank on the inside

While some gas stations do allow the nozzle to reach around the car, pulling in on the right side for your car simplifies the whole process.

Know which kind of gas you are getting

Make sure you are getting the right kind of gas for your car, and if you don’t drive a diesel vehicle, make sure that you don’t get diesel.

Paying with a card simplifies the process

If you’re paying with a card, you can get things going straight away by inserting your card into the pump, putting in your pin and selecting your gas type.

Get pumping

Put the fuel nozzle into your vehicle, make sure it’s secure and pull down on the trigger. You have the option to either hold it the whole time or most pumps also have a locking mechanism that will sense when your car is full and fill it up for you.

Make sure to reseal your fuel tank

Whether your vehicle has a fuel cap or some sort of seal, ensure the fuel tank is properly closed.

Do you want a receipt?

The final thing you need to do is tell the pump if you want a receipt or now. Very straightforward.

And that’s it! Before you know it you too can be an expert at pumping your own gas.