PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A push for an Oregon constitutional amendment was introduced on Wednesday by state Senate Democrats that, if approved, could guarantee constitutional equality for those seeking marriage or health care, regardless of an individual’s sex or gender.

Senate Joint Resolution 33 would repeal language used in the Oregon Constitution that recognizes marriage as “between one man and one woman.” It would also expand state protections for abortion and gender-affirming healthcare.

The resolution’s sponsors Sen. Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton), Sen. Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) and Sen. Lew Frederick (D-Portland) aim to bring the amendment before voters by November 2024.

Although same-sex marriage has been recognized in Oregon since a federal judge ruled marriage discrimination unconstitutional, the state constitution has yet to be revised. SJR 33 would protect individuals from discrimination or a denial of equal rights based on sexual orientation or gender.

If approved, SJR 33 would also expand state protections for abortion and gender-affirming health care – both of which have recently been discussed on a national scale.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, which had previously guaranteed the right to abortion since its landmark decision in 1973, with its Dobbs decision.

Although the 2022 decision did not end access to abortion in Oregon, the introduced amendment would secure protections related to “pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes or related health decisions.”

Jennifer Williamson, the interim executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, said the advocates are “committed to do whatever it takes to stop the coordinated attacks” against these issues.

“We refuse to take our freedoms for granted,” she said. “We’re here to fight back.”

SJR 33 would extend equal rights to gender identity and related health decisions.

“They see anti-trans and anti-queer legislation being passed in other states, and worry the same thing could happen in Oregon,” said Todd Addams, the interim executive director of Basic Rights Oregon. “That’s why we’re working to secure our rights in a Constitutional Amendment.”