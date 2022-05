PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley tested positive for COVID-19 after a close contact had it, according to a release sent Monday.

In the release, Merkley said he has mild symptoms right now but knows “that can change” with time.

“This is yet another reminder that COVID is still among us. As Americans make plans before the holiday weekend, I encourage everyone to take steps to make sure the virus is not an uninvited guest,” Merkley said.