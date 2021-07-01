Mom of domestic violence victim: ‘I think of her 100 times a day’

Senator Ron Wyden introduced new legislation he says will save lives and protect domestic violence survivors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Senator Ron Wyden announced Thursday he’s introducing new legislation that he hopes will save lives and protect survivors of domestic abuse.

Wyden said the Lori Jackson — Nicolette Elias Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act would close loopholes that allow some people convicted of domestic abuse to own guns, including restricting people who are under temporary restraining orders.

Wyden, who was joined by other local leaders including Senator Richard Blumenthal in announcing the legislation at a Thursday news conference, said 600 women are shot to death by their partner every year. He added that the most dangerous time for domestic abuse survivors is when they are leaving their partners.

“If my legislation had been in place in 2014, Nicolette might still be alive,” Wyden said.

The act is named in part for Nicolette Elias who Wyden said was murdered by her ex-husband. Elias’ mother, Madeleine Garcelon, said she thinks the law could prevent others from having to experience her anguish.

“I can’t imagine anyone going through this, it’s been hell,” she said. “[Nicolette] is greatly missed. All the time. At least 100 times a day I think of her.”

KOIN 6 has reached out to the National Rifle Association for comment and is awaiting a response.