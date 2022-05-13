PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A gathering from out of this world has returned to McMinnville.

For the next two days, the town will be celebrating all things extraterrestrial in McMenamins’ 22nd Annual UFO festival.

The event is set to feature speeches from UFO experts, costume contests and a parade.

It is inspired by the famous 1950 Trent UFO sighting, when a farmer and his wife captured a flying saucer hovering over their property.

The tradition began when the company’s own historian learned about the sighting.

“So, we did an event and it was like the 50th anniversary for these photos,” said Renee Rank Ignacio, McMenamins’ director of marketing. “People came, and we just have continued to do it. Now, we’re in the 22nd year of this event.”

McMenamins is also releasing a limited-edition beer as part of the festivities — the Alienator IPA. It will be available at all its locations while supplies last, the company said.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday in the downtown area of McMinnville. For a full schedule, visit the website here.