PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those flying with Alaska Airlines in and out of Portland International Airport may get stuck at the airport on Friday.

There are ten flights canceled out of PDX, while another 11 flights headed to the Rose City are canceled. All of those are Alaska Airlines flights.

Alaska Airlines pilots are reportedly picketing across the country on Friday over contract negotiations. A spokesperson with Alaska Airlines told KOIN 6 News that a shortage of pilots has forced them to cancel some flights.

Those employees will be picketing at the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel later in the day.