Hopefully friends and family won't every forget these babies' birthday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Babies born on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 might forever be known as “Twosday” babies because of their memorable birth date, 2/22/22.

Oregon had its own share of babies born on this palindrome day.

Lisa Wood, strategic communications administrator for Salem Health, said their hospitals and clinics had at least three babies born on Feb. 22. While none of them happened to be born at 2:22 in the morning or afternoon, she said some of them were close to that time.

Oregon Health and Science University said they had a baby born at 2 p.m. on 2/22/22

KOIN 6 News also reached out to Legacy Health, Kaiser Permanente, PeaceHealth and Providence hospitals to ask if they had any babies born on Feb. 22. They did not reply before publication. The story will be updated if we hear from them.

Outside of Oregon, at Alamance Regional Medical Center in North Carolina, a baby girl was born at 2:22 a.m. on “Twosday.”

Judah Grace Spear was even born in delivery room number 2 to parents Aberli and Hank Spear, according to Cone Health.

Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred told Nexstar that both mother and baby “are doing fine” while they rest up at the hospital before going home.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.