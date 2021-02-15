Severe weather shelters open until Tuesday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Severe weather shelters in Multnomah County will remain open through Monday night until Tuesday morning, county officials said.

Gear and supplies will also be available at shelters including tents, sleeping bags and resources for transit.

More help is still needed and volunteers are welcome to sign up for shifts:

Outreach workers will also continue to distribute cold-weather gear and share word about shelters for folks still outside. First responders, including Portland Fire & Rescue and the Portland Police Bureau, have also been assisting in transporting people to nearby shelters.

Anyone who needs to be sheltered can call 2-1-1 or visit 211info.org at all hours during severe weather for the latest information on what’s available and to get rides to shelters.