PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The international burger chain Shake Shack is days away from opening its newest restaurant in Downtown Portland, located across the street from Powell’s Books.

Shake Shack spokesperson Megan McWilliams told KOIN 6 News on Tuesday that the restaurant at 1016 Burnside Street will open on April 24.

The restaurant began hiring for the location in September and has spent the past few months remodeling the former Vitamin Shoppe business, replacing its plain stucco exterior with large garage bay windows and transforming its prominently displayed parking lot into an outdoor dining patio worthy of its Burnside Triangle location.

Shake Shack’s menu includes a variety of traditional and unique burgers, including its white truffle cheeseburger topped with fontina cheese, white truffle sauce and crispy sweet onions all on a potato bun. The restaurant also offers vegetarian “‘shroom” patties, a variety of house-made lemonade combinations, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, of course; hot dogs, frozen custard, chicken sandwiches and a selection of beer and wine.

Shake Shack is holding a pop-up menu tasting on April 11 in preparation for the store’s grand opening. The sold-out event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the hotpot restaurant Han Oak at 511 24TH Ave. in Northeast Portland.

Shake Shack previously opened its first Oregon location in Beaverton in April of 2022. The Portland restaurant will be the chain’s second Oregon location.