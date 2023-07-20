Cousins Maine Lobster will drive across the Portland area to give locals a taste of fresh Maine lobster. (Courtesy Cousins Maine Lobster)

The soon-to-be Portland food truck will be the first in the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lobster franchise inspired by Maine, the site of the original Portland, will soon expand to the Rose City.

In 2011, cousins and former Maine residents Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac were motivated to open a Los Angeles food truck that offered the fresh lobster rolls they ate while growing up.

According to Cousins Maine Lobster, the company’s demand and sales grew consistently after its official launch in 2012. Tselikis and Lomac then pitched their fast-growing brand to the hosts of ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank.”

Businesswoman Barbara Corcoran decided to invest in the company, and Cousins Maine Lobster went on to expand from one food truck in Los Angeles to several mobile and brick-and-mortar locations in more than 40 U.S. cities.

The soon-to-be Portland food truck will be the first in the Pacific Northwest.

Brothers Raj and Rahul Mohan are behind the Portland expansion and are already experienced as the owners of a few locations in the San Francisco area.

Brothers Raj and Rahul Mohan are behind Cousins Maine Lobster’s Portland expansion. (Courtesy Cousins Maine Lobster)

Raj says the Rose City’s burgeoning food — and food cart — scene made it an ideal place to grow the business.

“The area is home to vibrant breweries and wineries,” Raj added in a statement. “We find great synergies with beverage companies and love collaborating with other small business owners. Right now, there are limited options for lobster in the market and we are confident that the quality of our product and our service will be a hit with seafood lovers throughout the region.”

Brand co-founder Lomac also noted Portland’s connection to Maine. He cited the 1845 coin toss between Boston native Asa Lovejoy and Portland, Maine, resident Francis Pettygrove that ultimately gave the city its name.

Cousins Maine Lobster will have its Portland-area debut outside of Threshold Brewing & Blending on Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m. The business will also be in Oregon City for the Oregon Trail Brewfest that following Saturday.

Learn more about where to find the company here.

Customers who visit the food truck can expect lobster rolls, tacos, grilled cheeses and more, all made with Maine lobster.