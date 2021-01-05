Shemia Fagan sworn in as Oregon Secretary of State

Fagan took the oath at her elementary school in Dufur

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shemia Fagan was sworn in as Oregon Secretary of State on Monday, taking her oath at her childhood elementary school in Dufur.

Fagan, who easily beat Republican Kim Thatcher in November, takes over from Bev Clarno. Clarno fired her elections director days after the election when he brought up concerns about the security of Oregon’s voter database.

Fagan said their top priority is election security.

“There have been some concerns raised by outgoing Elections Director Steve Trout and we take those very seriously,” Fagan said. “I’ve alreadly talked with him twice and I plan to talk to him again, and we are on the hunt for a new elections director.”

There is no evidence the system was compromised during the November election.

Oregon is scheduled to replace its 16-year-old voter registration system by 2023, but Fagan is hoping to speed up the project.