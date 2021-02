PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There has been a fatal crash on Hwy 6, one mile west of NW Timber Road, near Glenwood, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

There are also reports that at least one of the vehicles is on fire, according to officials from the Forest Grove Fire Department.

Deputies are arriving at a fatal crash on Hwy 6, one mile west of NW Timber Rd. Icy conditions in the area and roads will be closed for an unknown time. Please use an alternate route and drive safely. #Alert #PDXTraffic pic.twitter.com/p8SjS54Oku — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) February 3, 2021

Authorities advise drivers to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story.