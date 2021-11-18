Deputies investigating bomb threat at St. Paul High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have left from St. Paul High School after a reported bomb threat forced students and staff to evacuate Thursday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Around 10:15 a.m., school staff reported they received a bomb threat, and officials said they have not located a device.
The investigation, however, is ongoing, MCSO said.
Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution, and district is notifying parents.
