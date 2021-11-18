Deputies investigating bomb threat at St. Paul High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have left from St. Paul High School after a reported bomb threat forced students and staff to evacuate Thursday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 10:15 a.m., school staff reported they received a bomb threat, and officials said they have not located a device.

Deputies have cleared from the school, the investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff's Office does not anticipate releasing additional information at this time due to the open investigation. We appreciate the quick response by school staff to ensure student safety. — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) November 18, 2021

The investigation, however, is ongoing, MCSO said.

Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution, and district is notifying parents.

