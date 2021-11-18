Deputies investigating bomb threat at St. Paul High School

Oregon

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have left from St. Paul High School after a reported bomb threat forced students and staff to evacuate Thursday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 10:15 a.m., school staff reported they received a bomb threat, and officials said they have not located a device.

The investigation, however, is ongoing, MCSO said.

Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution, and district is notifying parents.

KOIN 6 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories