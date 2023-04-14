PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Sherwood man was arrested on April 3 after police said he threw a Molotov cocktail through his neighbor’s garage window.

According to Sherwood police, officers responded to a house on Southwest Brittany Lane where a homeowner said someone had thrown a lit mason jar filled with flammable liquid through his garage window. The homeowner said he was able to extinguish the fire himself.

After an investigation, police identified 63-year-old David Austin as the suspect. Officers said that several mason jars and flammable liquids were found in his garage.

Austin faces charges of attempted first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.