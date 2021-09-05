Sherwood man killed in I-5 crash near Coburg

Police said the man killed in the crash was not wearing a seatbelt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man from Sherwood died in a crash in Lane County Sunday morning, Oregon State Police said.

State troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash south of the Coburg interchange on Interstate 5 southbound at around 8:15 a.m.

Investigators say Kristan Birni, 26, of Portland, was driving a red Toyota Tacoma southbound on I-5 when they veered onto the shoulder and struck a sign. The pickup truck then rolled several times before it stopped in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

According to police, Birni and the front passenger, 33-year-old Patrick Dorme, of Portland, were wearing seatbelts and suffered serious injuries. They were both transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.

Police said the passenger in the back seat, Alexander Haluk, 26, of Sherwood, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.