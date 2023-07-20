Sherwood police are searching for a vandal who spray painted a swastika on the hood of a car (Sherwood Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Sherwood say they are searching for a vandal who painted a swastika on the hood of a car.

According to Sherwood police, a local vehicle owner had previously reported that his car had been egged, but this time, the vandalism went a step further.

Sherwood police shared on Facebook that the vandal spray painted a swastika on the hood of the car as well as covering the headlights in green paint.

“This kind of hatred has no place in Sherwood and we believe in holding the offender(s) accountable,” Sherwood police said in a statement.

Anyone with info about the incident is asked to contact Sherwood police.