PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots rang out in a Northeast McMinnville neighborhood Wednesday night, damaging houses and sending one person to the hospital.

According to McMinnville police, around 11:15 p.m. they received a report from someone who claimed to hear multiple gunshots near the 2500 block of Northeast Evans Street. The person also reported finding casings and blood on the ground.

While responding to the scene, officials said they received word from Willamette Valley Medical Center that a man had just come in with a gunshot wound.

Upon searching the scene, investigators said it appeared that at least two people had been firing shots, possibly at each other. Two houses were also hit.

At the hospital, an officer spoke with a 31-year-old man who had been shot but said he didn’t provide much information about what had happened.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact McMinnville police.