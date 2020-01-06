Shoppers adjusting to Oregon’s plastic bag ban

Oregon is 5 days into its new plastic bag ban

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s plastic bag ban at grocery stores began on January 1, but it’s still catching many shoppers by surprise.

It’s the state’s latest push in trying to limit single-use plastics. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags to stores. That is still taking some getting use to for some people who were shopping at the Beaverton Fred Meyer on Sunday.

“I don’t really pay attention to it, but I’ve noticed today there’s more people with bags and carts than normally,” said shopper Amanda Fabiano.

“Everybody else was doing it, so only about time we started doing it,” said fellow Fred Meyer shopper Kim Mansley. “Because they do it in California, they do it in Washington.”

The plastic bag bans don’t apply to the smaller produce bags in stores for things like fruits and vegetables. Paper bags are also still available in stores for customers, but those now cost 5 cents per bag.