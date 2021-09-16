WATCH: Sidelinger to brief media on COVID-19 progress

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger will be answering questions about COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

Dr. Sidelinger is set to brief the media on Oregon’s most recent COVID-19 projections and developments at 11:30 a.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream the press conference online.

This comes the day after the Oregon Health Authority reported 46 new COVID-19-related deaths in the state, raising Oregon’s death toll to 3,536. The OHA reported 2,069 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 305,560.

There were 1,067 COVID hospitalizations in Oregon, which was 15 fewer than the previous day, and 294 patients in ICU beds, which was an increase of six.

As of Wednesday, there were 50 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (8% availability) and 325 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,312 (8% availability).

The spike in COVID cases from the delta variant is not only packing hospitals, it’s having a ripple effect on other emergency responders.

Ambulances have to wait longer to drop off patients because beds aren’t always available. Officials with AMR told KOIN 6 News ambulance services nationwide are feeling the effects of overwhelmed hospitals and the same is true here in Oregon.

OHSU doc: Families have mixed feelings on vaccines for kids

In a statement, AMR officials said: “Because hospitals are receiving an unprecedented number of patients, ambulance crews must often wait with their patient until a hospital bed becomes available. Ambulance crews encounter such wait times multiple times every day.”

And while ambulances are tied up at hospitals waiting for beds to become available they can’t respond to other 911 calls.

Although COVID case numbers have dropped slightly — officials say projections show hospitals won’t see the impact of that for months. Health leaders maintain that if you want to help health care workers who are exhausted and just trying to survive, the best thing to do is to get vaccinated.