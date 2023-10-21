PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested Sunday for having significant amounts of suspected fentanyl in a vehicle with two young children, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 15, officials say two TCSO deputies learned a man they had contacted earlier that day during a traffic stop had an outstanding felony warrant out of Multnomah County, and then found the vehicle and passenger in Tillamook.

The deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a significant amount of “suspected fentanyl, drug packaging material and drug paraphernalia,” authorities say. In addition to the man and the driver, an adult woman, TSCO reports that there were also two children under the age of 6 in the car.

Child Protection Services were called and placed the children with appropriate family members, authorities say.

Josse Pyshny, 31, of Tillamook, was arrested on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a minor and Possession of Substantial Quantity of Fentanyl. Kenny Wirth Jr, 31, of Tillamook was arrested on the outstanding felony warrant. TSCO reports that deputies will also seek the same charges for Wirth that Pyshny received.

In a Facebook statement, TCSO noted that they are, “proud that our deputies are still out there, performing their due diligence, and investigating criminal activity relating to narcotics that rise to the level of crimes, and especially in those cases where children are endangered.”