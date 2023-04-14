These seven Portland events range from free to $45

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a streak of mostly grey, cloudy weekends, the Rose City is expected to see some sun this Friday and Saturday. And, there are a few happenings around town that give Portlanders more reasons to leave the house.

Here are seven events you could attend throughout the weekend.

When: Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m.

Where: 400 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

Downtown Portland’s boutique Hotel Lucia is hosting a 70s-themed silent disco party, complete with music from local DJ agency Stumptown DJs. Tickets for the affair are $25 when you buy them online, and $45 at the door.

When: Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: St. Johns Plaza, N Philadelphia Ave and N Lombard, Portland, OR 97217

This shopping event encourages the community to come out and support the St. Johns neighborhood’s small businesses. The Spring Fling, organized by the St. Johns Boosters, will have a photo booth, mini-horses and the opportunity to win a gift basket.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

Where: 301-363 SW Madison St. Portland, OR 97204

Explore the city of Portland with the Questo app, an entertainment platform that encourages people to learn more about their hometown through interactive games.

When: Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Where: 1510 SE 9th Ave., Portland OR 97214

Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes, the voices behind the popular Bananas podcast, will record their next episode live from the Helium Comedy Club. The hosts will cover strange news and read crazy confessions from their listeners.

When: Sunday, April 16 from 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Where: 611 SW Kingston Ave., Portland, OR 97205

At Portland Japanese Garden’s Jordan Schnitzer Japanese Arts Learning Center, Nalini Murari will teach guests about Ikebana, also known as the Japanese art of arranging flowers. The demonstration is included when you purchase a ticket to the garden.

When: Sunday, April 16 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 5242 N Lombard St., Portland, OR 97203

Trivia night is back at North Portland bar The Twilight Room. Participants can bring a team of up to six people or join a pre-existing team at the bar. After answering about 60 questions over two hours, the winning team will receive free prints along with other prizes.

When: Until Sunday, April 16

Where: Multiple locations

Booklover’s Burlesque, “the world’s sexiest literary salon,” is presenting its inaugural festival at the Alberta Rose Theatre and Victorian Belle Mansion this weekend. Each showcase centers a different cast, but all of them fuse literary arts with performance art.