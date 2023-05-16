The poachers' hunting privileges were revoked for three years, and they will be on probation for 60 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says a mother and son now owe a $15,000 fine for shooting and killing two baby bears near the city of Siletz.

According to ODFW, the incident occurred around Oct. 9, 2022. Officials say 52-year-old Geil Faye Freer and 29-year-old Corey Douglas Loving II were trespassing when they saw the first bear cub walking along blackberry bushes.

ODFW reports that Freer encouraged Loving to shoot the animal, so he did.

Later, the mother and son are believed to have returned to fetch the bear cub that they were sure had died. Wildlife officials say that’s when the two shot the second cub, mistakenly thinking that it was the same one.

Freer and Loving then saw the pair of cubs, each with a deathly gunshot wound, according to ODFW.

Days later, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers responded to an anonymous call from the Turn In Poachers line. The troopers found the two carcasses but were unable to find the mother bear.

“There is no excuse for taking two 8-month-old bear cubs, plus the meat was not taken care of and went to waste,” ODFW District Wildlife Biologist Jason Kirchner said. “This is a loss to Oregonians and to those who respect, value, enjoy, and manage our state’s wildlife resources.”

In addition to the $15,000 fine, Lincoln County Court documents say the poachers’ hunting privileges were revoked for three years and they will be on probation for 60 months.

“This was a combination of trespassing, poaching and leaving an animal to waste,” Stop Poaching campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw said. “This demonstrates an attitude of lawlessness while they deprive others of the experience of encountering or hunting these animals during a legal season.”