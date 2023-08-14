Meagan Jensen said 'it's difficult to keep going'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meagan Jensen is a maternity nurse at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, the spot where a newborn’s father shot and killed a security guard July 22.

Asked if she feels safe at work, Jensen said not so much. “I don’t really feel safe at work.”

In the days leading up to the deadly shooting, Jensen — who was not on duty at the time security guard Bobby Smallwood was killed — said the shooter exhibited warning signs.

Bobby Smallwood in an undated photo. The Legacy Good Samaritan security guard was killed in the hospital, July 23, 2023 (Elana Scharff)

“He had been making some homicidal threats to the staff as well as preventing care of the newborn and overall inciting fear in the staff with the things he was saying and the way he was acting,” she told KOIN 6 News.

But, she added, those concerns fell on deaf ears.

“From what I understand security wanted to remove this person prior to the day they actually removed him and then this was counteracted by the upper management,” Jensen said.

Legacy Good Samaritan maternity nurse Meagan Jensen, August 14, 2023 (KOIN)

Before the shooting, Legacy Good Samaritan only had a metal detector at the emergency room entrance, “but they didn’t do it at the main entrance — which is where this person was able to come through with the weapons that they brought in,” she said.

Legacy Good Samaritan has made significant changes to improve security since the shooting, she said. “I think that they have done a pretty good job, actually. I didn’t think that would be the case.”

Entrances have been restricted, manned metal detectors have been added, windows have been bullet-proofed and visitors bags are searched now.

But the part that gives Jensen pause is whether or not management will take staff concerns seriously when threats are made.

“It makes it difficult to think about going back to work knowing that we can’t trust that our colleagues will help keep us safe,” she told KOIN 6 News.

Legacy Good Samaritan maternity nurse Meagan Jensen, August 14, 2023 (KOIN)

Legacy Health does have a zero-tolerance policy for aggression, but the final call to remove someone from the hospital can vary, depending on which manager is on-the-clock, she said.

“I do worry that in the distant future, when people have started to forget [about this shooting] that it might go back to the usual ignoring risks that are so clearly there.”

No one has quit since the shooting, she said.

“And my hope is that people can give us the grace that we need because it’s really difficult to keep going and keep coming back in light of everything that’s happened in the last few years, and particularly in light of the situation,” Jensen said.

Legacy Health statement

KOIN 6 News contacted Legacy Health for comment about these concerns.

“Safety is our top priority. Amid a difficult and ultimately tragic situation on July 22, the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center acted quickly to protect patients, fellow team members, and the community. Events like these are unpredictable, but our team exhibited professionalism and a great deal of courage in the face of extraordinarily challenging circumstances that day,” Legacy Health said in a statement.

In the days after the shooting, Legacy Health President/CEO Kathryn Correia released a statement about the immediate steps they took to increase security.

“Among the many steps we have taken in recent years: