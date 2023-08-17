Police say the driver had a blood alcohol content of .08% at the time of the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A South Beach man was arrested for DUII after a single-vehicle crash on the Yaquina Bay Bridge early Thursday morning, officials say.

Newport police arrived at the south end of the bridge around 7:33 a.m. and found Brian Macho, 47, “showing signs of impairment” in a 2018 Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage. The wreck blocked the southbound lane during the area’s morning commute.

Investigators say Macho was driving northbound on Highway 101 when he “drifted out of his lane, driving up onto the east side sidewalk as he drove onto the bridge before crossing over the southbound lane of travel and crashing head-on into the west side sidewalk and railing — causing damage to the concrete railing.”

A breath sample showed that Macho had a blood alcohol content of .08% at the time of the crash. He was taken to Lincoln County Jail for DUII and second-degree criminal mischief for damage caused to the bridge.