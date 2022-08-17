Seaside Fire & Rescue respond to a duplex fire in Seaside, OR (City of Seaside)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A duplex fire Tuesday night has displaced six people, according to Seaside Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to the fire at 9:03 p.m. along Avenue B, near the Safeway in downtown Seaside.

Seaside fire crews arrived to find that police had already evacuated all occupants of the duplex and fire crews were able to contain the blaze.

Investigators claim the fire was unintentional but it affected both sides of the duplex and six people were displaced following the incident. Red Cross reportedly helped to take care of the individuals.

After the fire was fully extinguished, crews remained on the scene until 12:30 a.m. Gearhart, Cannon Beach and Hamlet fire departments also responded to the scene, officials said.

“This is a good reminder why it’s important to have renters insurance,” said Genesee Dennis, Division Chief of Prevention for Seaside Fire & Rescue.

Officials said there have been multiple cases recently where renters have lost everything.