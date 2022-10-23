PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skateboarding is an activity that can bring people together in a centralized place for fun but it’s not always available to everyone.

A skateboarding clinic was held at adidas for blind and visually impaired youth, October 23, 2022 (KOIN)

That’s why the Northwest Association for Blind Athletes partnered with skate companies to put together a clinic for blind and visually impaired youth.

The Sunday event, which was open to anyone between the ages of 10-21, was held at the adidas training facility. Basic skating techniques were taught along with tips on how to build your own skateboard.

At the end of the event, the kids got to keep their boards, helmets and shoes.