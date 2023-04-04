Medical examiners say the remains are that of 41-year-old Isaiah Eggert.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Medical examiners have identified the skeletal remains of a man discovered in a forested area of Toledo on March 24, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lincoln County Medical Examiner and the State Medical Examiner’s Office say the remains are that of 41-year-old Isaiah Eggert, who went missing from the Newport area in October 2021.

After receiving a call from a citizen in the area, deputies say they found the bones in a “steep, brushy and heavily forested” area that required the help of a volunteer-based search and rescue team.

After safely accessing the area, the team and deputies “located the bones, determined they were human in origin, documented the area, and retrieved the remains.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the case includes no suspicious circumstances.